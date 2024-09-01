Canadian swimmer Aurelie Rivard earns second Paralympic medal

Canadian swimmer Aurelie Rivard has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 28-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., was second in the women’s 100-metre freestyle to Emeline Pierre of France.

Rivard claimed the 12th Paralympic medal of her career and her second in Paris.

She was a bronze medallist in the 50-metre freestyle on opening night at the pool.

Rivard will also race the 400-metre freestyle in Paris.

She was born with an underdeveloped left hand.