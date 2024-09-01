Man killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say

A man has died following an early morning shooting.

Toronto police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just east of Oakwood Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police originally thought the incident was a stabbing, but later clarified to indicate that it was a shooting.

No other details have been provided.