Man facing charges for allegedly making ‘inappropriate sexual gestures’ at multiple women

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly harassing multiple women and girls in the Annex on Saturday.

Toronto police say they were called to the Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street area just after 4 p.m., where a man was allegedly spotted making “inappropriate sexual gestures” towards multiple women on the street.

He’s then allegedly began following teenage girls in the area before police intervened.

Adel Najikhoie, 43, of Toronto, has been charged with harassment by threatening conduct to another person.

He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Toronto police believe there are more victims and are encouraging them, as well as any witnesses, to contact police.