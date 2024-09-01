Man seriously injured in St. James Town shooting

A man has been seriously injured following a shooting in St. James Town on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the Bleeker and Howard Streets area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports someone had been shot outside a building.

When they arrived they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of gunfire.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene into nearby Sherbourne subway station. No description was immediately available.