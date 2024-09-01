Man wanted for alleged sexual assault at Finch TTC subway station

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Finch subway station.

Investigators say a woman was walking on the second floor of the station towards the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue exit around 6 p.m. on August 30 when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The man then fled the scene northbound in the station.

The suspect is described as five-foot-nine to five-foot-10, 165 to 175 pounds with a full black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey blanket/shall with red/blue stripes around his upper body, a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and sunglasses, and was carrying a blue backpack and a large bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.