Police capture man wanted for sexual assault, indecent exposure on board TTC

Images released by police show the alleged suspect in TTC sexual assault investigation.
By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 1, 2024 2:38 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2024 2:40 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation on board the TTC.

Police say Michael Gardner, 50, of Toronto was arrested and charged on Saturday with one count of sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure.

On August 6, officers say they received a report of a sexual assault that took place a month earlier on board the TTC subway near Queen Street West and University Avenue.

It is alleged that Gardner boarded a train on July 12 and approached an individual. He allegedly exposed himself to the person before fleeing the subway.

Police say Michael Gardner, 50, of Toronto was arrested and charged on Aug. 31, 2024.
It is further alleged that on August 23, Gardner approached another individual, this time on board a TTC street car in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area. Police say he exposed himself again and sexually assaulted an individual.

Gardner then fled the street car and was at-large for approximately four days before his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sun. Sept. 1.

Top Stories

Man in his 30s killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say
Man in his 30s killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say

Toronto police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

1h ago

Man charged for making 'inappropriate sexual gestures' at multiple women: police
Man charged for making 'inappropriate sexual gestures' at multiple women: police

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly harassing multiple women and girls in the Annex on Saturday.

1h ago

Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York
Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York

Toronto police say they are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers
Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers

A Toronto rideshare driver has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple passengers. He is scheduled to appear in court.

3h ago

