Toronto police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation on board the TTC.

Police say Michael Gardner, 50, of Toronto was arrested and charged on Saturday with one count of sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure.

On August 6, officers say they received a report of a sexual assault that took place a month earlier on board the TTC subway near Queen Street West and University Avenue.

It is alleged that Gardner boarded a train on July 12 and approached an individual. He allegedly exposed himself to the person before fleeing the subway.

It is further alleged that on August 23, Gardner approached another individual, this time on board a TTC street car in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area. Police say he exposed himself again and sexually assaulted an individual.

Gardner then fled the street car and was at-large for approximately four days before his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sun. Sept. 1.