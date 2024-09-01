Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York

Toronto police say they are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers allege that a vehicle fired a gun at another car near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Evidence of gunfire was located, but police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a blue sedan. It was last seen travelling south on Jane Street.

Police are advising drivers to travel on alternate routes due to road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.