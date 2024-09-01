Rescuers locate wreckage of missing Russian helicopter, 17 bodies found

Ukrainian Mi-8 combat helicopters of 12 aviation brigade fly towards Russian positions during a combat mission in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2024 5:23 am.

Last Updated September 1, 2024 8:00 am.

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east with 22 people on board, officials said Sunday.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the remaining occupants.

All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the Emergencies Ministry, adding that the helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

“The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 meters near the place where it was last contacted,” the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency earlier said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

Top Stories

Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers
Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers

A Toronto rideshare driver has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple passengers. He is scheduled to appear in court.

26m ago

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say

Toronto police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

1h ago

Man, 21, facing multiple gun, robbery and assault charges
Man, 21, facing multiple gun, robbery and assault charges

A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing 13 gun, robbery and assault charges after an incident in the west end.

1h ago

Humber College station construction mostly done, but Finch West LRT opening date unclear
Humber College station construction mostly done, but Finch West LRT opening date unclear

The end of major construction at the station marks a Finch West LRT project milestone. Metrolinx officials hoped the line would open by the end of 2024.

1h ago

