10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
Posted September 2, 2024 12:09 pm.
Last Updated September 2, 2024 12:12 pm.
Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night.
Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives area around 8:30 p.m.
The 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with them.
No charges have been laid at this time.