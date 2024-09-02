10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives area around 8:30 p.m.

The 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with them.

No charges have been laid at this time.