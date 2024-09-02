Halton Police tackle crime surge in Oakville and Milton

The Halton Regional Police Service has been actively responding to a series of serious incidents, including an armed home invasion, a pedestrian collision, a drug trafficking bust, and a firearm discharge. These cases have led to multiple arrests, weapon seizures, and ongoing investigations, highlighting the community’s role in aiding swift police action across Oakville and Milton.

MASKED SUSPECTS BREAK INTO OAKVILLE HOME, STEAL BMW

The Halton Regional Police investigate a violent home invasion that occurred in Oakville. Three male suspects, all wearing masks, forcibly entered a home on Spruce Street by smashing a glass door at the rear of the residence with a rock.

Once inside, the armed suspects threatened the occupants of the home with a gun and demanded the keys to their BMW sedan. After obtaining the keys, the suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspects are described as three males dressed in dark clothing and wearing disguises. The HRPS is urging anyone with information or video footage, including dash cam or doorbell footage, from the area near Trafalgar Road and Cornwall Road intersection between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on August 27 to come forward to assist with the investigation.

TWO ARRESTED IN OAKVILLE FIREARMS INVESTIGATION

The Halton Regional Police have arrested two individuals following a firearms investigation in Oakville. The investigation began after HRPS officers responded to reports of firearms seen inside a residence on Belvedere Drive.

Upon arrival, officers immediately arrested a female suspect at the scene. As the investigation progressed, a criminal code search warrant was executed, leading to the arrest of a second male suspect found inside the home.

During the search, officers uncovered two firearms (rifles) and an electric stun gun. Additionally, five paint and pellet guns, which had been altered to resemble automatic rifles, handguns, and a shotgun, were also seized.

The suspects, identified as Traci Simioni, 42, of Oakville, and Hernan Cuello Mazzillo, 49, of no fixed address, have been jointly charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both Simioni and Cuello Mazzillo were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Milton at a later date.

The HRPS urged anyone with additional information about this case to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

POLICE LAY CHARGES IN MAJOR DRUG TRAFFICKING BUST

The Halton Regional Police made a significant breakthrough in a major drug trafficking investigation, seizing multiple firearms and laying nearly 30 charges against two individuals. The investigation, conducted by the HRPS Drug and Organized Crime Unit, began in the summer of 2024 and targeted an individual suspected of trafficking illicit drugs throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), including the Halton Region.

The investigation reached its climax with the arrest of Michael Akuffo, 31, of Mississauga, and Tre Wynter, 31, of Brampton. Both men have been charged in connection with the operation. Following their arrests, HRPS officers executed search warrants on a vehicle and a residence associated with the suspects in Mississauga. The search led to the seizure of a loaded Glock 9mm prohibited compact handgun, a loaded Bersa 9mm handgun containing hollow-point rounds, one kilogram of cocaine, one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, 112 oxycodone pills, and various items associated with drug trafficking, such as scales, packaging materials, and bundled cash.

Michael Akuffo faces a lengthy list of charges, including two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone).

Tre Wynter has also been charged with two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone).

PEDESTRIAN INJURED IN COLLISION AT MILTON INTERSECTION

A 70-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thompson Road and Maple Avenue in Milton. The incident occurred when a white RAM 2500 pick-up truck, driven by a 51-year-old resident of Halton Hills, was travelling westbound on Maple Avenue.

According to the Halton Regional Police, the pick-up truck driver made a left turn onto Thompson Road, hitting the pedestrian crossing on the south side of the intersection. The victim was immediately transported to an out-of-region trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the HRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Authorities urge any witnesses who have yet to speak to police to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

POLICE ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN FIREARM INCIDENT

The Halton Regional Police seek public assistance following the arrest of two males found possessing a firearm in Oakville. The arrests occurred after officers responded to reports of a loud bang in the residential area near Victoria Street and Chalmers Street at approximately 7:27 p.m.

Thanks to swift and cooperative community action, officers quickly located the suspects, who were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. Upon apprehension, a sawed-off rifle was discovered in the possession of one of the suspects. Police believe the rifle was discharged based on multiple reports of a loud bang around the time of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine the motive behind the discharge.

David Hilchey, 25, of Oakville, has been charged with several offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and disguise with intent. Hilchey has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 16-year-old male from Burlington faces similar charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, disguise with intent, and failure to comply with a youth sentence order. The youth has also been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The HRPS expressed gratitude to the community for their quick response and assistance, which played a crucial role in swiftly resolving the situation. Police are requesting residents in the Victoria Street and Riverview Street areas to review their CCTV systems, including any audio or video footage that may have recorded the suspects.