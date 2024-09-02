House fire in Midland leaves 39-year-old owner dead: provincial police

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2024 5:26 pm.

A 39-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out in his Midland, Ont., home over the weekend.

Provincial police say they were called to a bungalow just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after neighbours saw smoke from a nearby home and forced in the front door.

When police arrived, they found the man in the garage attached to the home.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man owned the home where the fire took place, but did not release his name or any further details.

They say there are no signs of foul play, but the fire marshal’s office is investigating the blaze and an autopsy will take place to determine the cause of both the fire and the man’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.

