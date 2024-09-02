Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa.

The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart.

Durham Regional Police say they were first called to John Street West and Nassau Street around 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 29 for reports of an armed person in the area.

A male allegedly assaulted a female and then stabbed another male. He then fled the area.

The female victim suffered minor injuries. The male victim was found with serious stab wounds and taken to a Toronto trauma centre in life threatening condition.

Police searched the area and were unable to find the suspect at the time.

Later that day, police were called back to the same area once again for reports of an armed person around 2:15 p.m.

The same suspect allegedly stabbed another male and fled the area again.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds and taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police searched the area and were able to find the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

Lucais Joseph Dayton of no fixed address is charged with assault, two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of possessing a weapon for committing offence and 11 counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information or cell phone, dashcam or surveillance video to contact them.