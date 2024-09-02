Mississauga Club Makes Ultimate Nationals in First Try

Sauga Ultimate Frisbee
Both the boys and girls teams just competed in nationals at Ottawa.

By Simon Bennett

Posted September 2, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2024 10:16 am.

Mississauga Ultimate Club formed junior youth teams for the first time this spring.

Within months of getting to know each other, both the boys and girls teams made nationals in Ottawa.

Sauga Ultimate Frisbee

