One man critically injured in North York shooting, police on scene
Posted September 2, 2024 8:05 pm.
Last Updated September 2, 2024 10:02 pm.
Toronto police say one man has been critically injured following reports of a shooting in North York.
Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m.
A man was located with injuries and life-saving measures were performed. He was later transported to a hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect(s) fled the area in a dark four door sedan.
No other information has been provided at this time.