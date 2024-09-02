One man critically injured in North York shooting, police on scene

Toronto police say one man has been critically injured following reports of a shooting in North York.

Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m.

A man was located with injuries and life-saving measures were performed. He was later transported to a hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the area in a dark four door sedan.

No other information has been provided at this time.