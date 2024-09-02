One man critically injured in North York shooting, police on scene

Police on the scene of a shooting in North York. (Photo: Matthew Wilkins/CityNews Toronto).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 2, 2024 8:05 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2024 10:02 pm.

Toronto police say one man has been critically injured following reports of a shooting in North York.

Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m.

A man was located with injuries and life-saving measures were performed. He was later transported to a hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the area in a dark four door sedan.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swimmer rescued from the water near Bluffer’s Park Beach
Swimmer rescued from the water near Bluffer’s Park Beach

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the water near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough, Toronto Paramedic Services says. According to police, a marine search was conducted alongside...

2h ago

2 victims located after stabbing in Parkdale: police
2 victims located after stabbing in Parkdale: police

Toronto police are investigating reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in Parkdale. Officers say they were called to the Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue area just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon...

breaking

14m ago

Tim Walz unharmed after motorcade crash in Milwaukee
Tim Walz unharmed after motorcade crash in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several cars at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but...

6h ago

Halton Police tackle crime surge in Oakville and Milton
Halton Police tackle crime surge in Oakville and Milton

The Halton Regional Police Service has been actively responding to a series of serious incidents, including an armed home invasion, a pedestrian collision, a drug trafficking bust, and a firearm discharge....

2h ago

Top Stories

Swimmer rescued from the water near Bluffer’s Park Beach
Swimmer rescued from the water near Bluffer’s Park Beach

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the water near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough, Toronto Paramedic Services says. According to police, a marine search was conducted alongside...

2h ago

2 victims located after stabbing in Parkdale: police
2 victims located after stabbing in Parkdale: police

Toronto police are investigating reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in Parkdale. Officers say they were called to the Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue area just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon...

breaking

14m ago

Tim Walz unharmed after motorcade crash in Milwaukee
Tim Walz unharmed after motorcade crash in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several cars at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but...

6h ago

Halton Police tackle crime surge in Oakville and Milton
Halton Police tackle crime surge in Oakville and Milton

The Halton Regional Police Service has been actively responding to a series of serious incidents, including an armed home invasion, a pedestrian collision, a drug trafficking bust, and a firearm discharge....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Natalie Achonwa on 'grief' of Olympic career over
Natalie Achonwa on 'grief' of Olympic career over

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Team Canada's Natalie Achonwa about playing in her last Olympic games and what is next for the star basketball player.

5h ago

2:32
Garbage piles left behind by road crews leave Toronto residents frustrated
Garbage piles left behind by road crews leave Toronto residents frustrated

Residents who call Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood home say they’ve been battling with the city for weeks to get piles of discarded construction material cleaned up. Not getting any action, they reached out to Speakers Corner.

8h ago

3:06
Mixed bag for waterfront tourism scene
Mixed bag for waterfront tourism scene

Toronto's Waterfront BIA says it's releasing a report later this week detailing visitation numbers from the season. David Zura hears why some of the numbers are cautionary, while others are cause for optimism.

1:56
Cool finish to the long weekend
Cool finish to the long weekend

Mostly sunny for Labour Day Monday however a breezy northerly wind will keep temperatures in the low 20s
1:41
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington

One man is dead following an early morning shooting near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

23h ago

More Videos