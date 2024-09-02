Tim Walz unharmed after motorcade crash in Milwaukee

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2024 3:20 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several cars at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but Walz was unhurt.

The crashed occurred shortly before 1 p.m. local time. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said she spoke with Walz shortly after the crash and that he was not injured. The campaign said the crash involved cars near the rear of the motorcade, not closer to the front, where Walz, who is also the governor of Minnesota, was riding.

A member of Walz traveling staff, who was in a van carrying reporters, was injured and being treated by medics, according to a pool report from a reporter traveling in Walz’s motorcade. The pool reporter said others in the van were shaken but appeared to be OK after being “violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The crash occurred after Walz and his wife, Gwen, were greeted at the airport by Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin. The trio embraced, chatted and posed for a photo before the motorcade began heading to the event.

Monday’s campaign stops marking Labor Day were Walz’s first aboard the Harris-Walz campaign charter aircraft. It bears decals of an American flag, the words Harris-Walz, and “A New Way Forward.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

1h ago

10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night. Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa
Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa. The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart. Durham...

5h ago

3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near...

6h ago

Top Stories

Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

1h ago

10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night. Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa
Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa. The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart. Durham...

5h ago

3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Cool finish to the long weekend
Cool finish to the long weekend

Mostly sunny for Labour Day Monday however a breezy northerly wind will keep temperatures in the low 20s

19h ago

1:41
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington

One man is dead following an early morning shooting near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

17h ago

1:41
Ukraine and Russia exchange aerial attacks in ongoing war
Ukraine and Russia exchange aerial attacks in ongoing war

Multiple missiles strike the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv once again as Ukraine increases its offensive in Russia in the ongoing 2 and half year war.

21h ago

2:45
Bodies of six Israeli Hostages recovered in Gaza
Bodies of six Israeli Hostages recovered in Gaza

Protests erupt in Israel as calls mount for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire deal, after six more hostages die in Gaza.

21h ago

2:11
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough

A 64-year-old man has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, in Toronto's 56th homicide of the year. Catalina Gillies has the details.
More Videos