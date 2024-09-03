Canada’s Cody Fournie captures wheelchair racing Paralympic gold medal

Cody Fournie competes in the Men’s 200m T51 Final at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Angela Burger

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2024 12:57 pm.

When Cody Fournie was at a crossroads in his athletic career, he headed for the track.

The former national wheelchair rugby team player captured wheelchair racing gold Tuesday at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 35-year-old from Victoria won the men’s T51 200 metres for Canada’s second gold medal in Paris after Nicholas Bennett’s swimming gold the previous evening.

“During COVID I was in a transition period and not really knowing what I was going to do,” Fournie explained Tuesday.

“I didn’t know how much longer rugby was going to go for me. I just ran into someone and they directed me to coach Geoff (Harris) and everything else is history.”

Fournie posted the fastest 200 of his career with a time of 37.64 seconds.

“It feels really good. All I can say is the hard work, the nutrition and the hydration has paid off,” the Canadian said.

Silver medallist Toni Piispanen of Finland finished in 38.55 and bronze medallist Peter Genyn of Belgium in 38.65.

Fournie earned a silver medal in the 100 metres in May at the world para athletics championship in Kobe, Japan.

He competes in that race Friday at Stade de France.

“The 200 metres has always been a very difficult thing for me,” Fournie said. “My coach and I just kept working on it. During the first 100 metres of the 200 metres, we just worked on a different style of push and it paid off.

“It was just short spurts quickly and then I was able to get into my long strides.”

A quadriplegic since the age of 11, Fournie started playing wheelchair rugby in 2010 before switching to the track just over a decade later.

“The transition from rugby to racing helps because I was putting so much time and effort into training,” he said. “What was the most difficult part about racing was getting this chair figured out.

“With not having any stomach muscles, I had to use my head to change the direction of the chair and that took quite a while to figure out.”

Fournie’s medal was Canada’s third in track and field. Wheelchair racers Brent Lakatos won a silver medal and Austin Smeenk a bronze.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

15m ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

37m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments
TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which returns to the city on Thursday. A street party will shut down King between Peter Street...

0m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

15m ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

37m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments
TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which returns to the city on Thursday. A street party will shut down King between Peter Street...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

18h ago

2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.

19h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

19h ago

2:36
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow

A new school year brings new school rules on cell phone use in the classroom. Erica Natividad with the details and the concerns from teachers.

19h ago

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

21h ago

More Videos