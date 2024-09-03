The Big Story

Oh, you thought Canada’s labour market was good?! Sorry.

A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window
A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to try to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government said Friday, July 8. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 3, 2024 7:18 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, for a solid couple of years, as the economy recovered from the pandemic, the narrative when discussing labour in this country was that the market was “tight” or there was a “labour shortage.” Unemployment approached record lows, and companies were scrambling to hire and keep talent.

Some of that was true. But not everywhere, and it wasn’t the whole story. And also, however tight the labour market was, it isn’t anymore. Beyond the top-line unemployment number, there were always signs that workers weren’t actually benefitting all that much from how in-demand they were. 

Adam D.K. King is an assistant professor in the labour studies program at the University of Manitoba. He wrote a piece on unemployment in The Maple. “It’s probably worse news than we are recognizing because [the unemployment rate is] not counting all these other people that are negatively affected. Another thing to keep in mind too is that anytime you see unemployment officially rise, there are segments of the labor force that suffer first and worst. Those tend to be racialized workers, those tend to be new immigrants, new Canadians,” said King.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

57m ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

2h ago

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario
Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario

A man in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water in Lake Ontario. Emergency crews conducted a marine search near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police...

8h ago

One man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man dead after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say one man has been killed during a shooting in North York. Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A man...

8h ago

Top Stories

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

57m ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

2h ago

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario
Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario

A man in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water in Lake Ontario. Emergency crews conducted a marine search near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police...

8h ago

One man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man dead after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say one man has been killed during a shooting in North York. Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A man...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

15h ago

2:32
Garbage piles left behind by road crews leave Toronto residents frustrated
Garbage piles left behind by road crews leave Toronto residents frustrated

Residents who call Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood home say they’ve been battling with the city for weeks to get piles of discarded construction material cleaned up. Not getting any action, they reached out to Speakers Corner.

18h ago

3:06
Mixed bag for waterfront tourism scene
Mixed bag for waterfront tourism scene

Toronto's Waterfront BIA says it's releasing a report later this week detailing visitation numbers from the season. David Zura hears why some of the numbers are cautionary, while others are cause for optimism.

1:56
Cool finish to the long weekend
Cool finish to the long weekend

Mostly sunny for Labour Day Monday however a breezy northerly wind will keep temperatures in the low 20s
1:41
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington

One man is dead following an early morning shooting near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

More Videos