Bridge to Cherry Beach gradually reopening months after being damaged, repaired

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 3, 2024 2:27 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2024 2:29 pm.

More than four months after the bridge leading to Cherry Beach near downtown Toronto was locked upright following damage, crews are in the process of fully reopening it to pedestrian and vehicular traffic amid ongoing repairs.

Officials with PortsToronto, the federal entity that helps oversee activities in the Toronto Harbour area, told CityNews the bridge on Cherry Street is set to reopen to traffic at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, but it’s scheduled to close again at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. It’s expected to reopen on Friday at 3 p.m. and remain in use until 12 p.m. on Sept. 17 with an overnight closure on Sept. 10.

According to the tentative schedule, which has seen multiple changes throughout the process, the bridge, known as the Ship Channel Bridge, should be back open on Sept. 23. It said the goal is for the bridge to be in “full operation” by Oct. 23.

“This is a complex repair on a historic 93-year-old bridge and has required engineering solutions that are new to the field,” PortsToronto spokesperson Jessica Pellerin said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Dates and times provided are approximate and dependent on repair progress.”

Related:

Since April, there have only been three brief periods where the bridge has been accessible.

Throughout the lengthy closure, anyone looking to access Cherry Beach or the surrounding properties has been forced to take a nearly six-kilometre detour from Cherry Street east along Lake Shore Boulevard East or Commissioners Street, south on Leslie Street and west on Unwin Avenue.

The bridge sustained hardware damage in late April and it was initially supposed to be closed for only “a few days,” but the reopening kept getting pushed back due to structural concerns, sourcing a new winch system to operate the bridge and other issues.

Officials said the bridge was locked in an upright position due to safety concerns.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

1h ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

1h ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

5h ago

TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments
TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which returns to the city on Thursday. A street party will shut down King between Peter Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

1h ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

1h ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

5h ago

TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments
TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which returns to the city on Thursday. A street party will shut down King between Peter Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

57m ago

2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.

20h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

21h ago

2:36
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow

A new school year brings new school rules on cell phone use in the classroom. Erica Natividad with the details and the concerns from teachers.

21h ago

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

23h ago

More Videos