Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified

PRP officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Saint Tropez Court and Millstone Drive area near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
By John Marchesan and Meredith Bond

Posted September 3, 2024 4:30 pm.

The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Brampton has been identified.

Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When police arrived, they found a man in a car suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

A witness tells CityNews they were inside their home when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in their driveway. The homeowner went to check and found the driver unresponsive and called 911.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim at the request of the family.

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect shortly before midnight on August 30 and charged him with first degree murder.

He has been identified as Parmvir Singh, a 23-year-old from Brampton. Singh was held for a bail hearing.

“While the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, detectives are confident that this shooting was isolated to the individuals involved and does not appear to be random,” police said in a statement.

