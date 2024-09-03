2 officers injured after suspects flee from stolen vehicle in North York

Toronto police
A Toronto police officer is shown in this undated image. Photo: Canva.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 3, 2024 7:15 am.

Two Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were injured following an interaction with suspects who were found in a stolen vehicle in North York.

TPS said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street area near Wilson Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle, and multiple suspects fled. TPS said a police cruiser was damaged, and two officers suffered minor injuries.

A firearm was located at the scene. The suspects remain wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.

