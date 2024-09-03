Unifor applies to represent workers at Walmart warehouse in Mississauga

A worker organizes bicycles on a rack at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, N.J., on July 11, 202
A worker organizes bicycles on a rack at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, N.J., on July 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2024 8:42 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2024 9:37 am.

Unifor says it has applied to the Ontario Labour Relations Board to represent workers at a Walmart warehouse in Mississauga, Ont.

The union says after the Labour Board processes the application, it will determine if a vote must be held.

If the cards submitted by Unifor represent at least 40 per cent of the eligible workforce at a facility, it says a vote will be called.

Unifor’s campaign organize the workers at the Walmart facility began in December 2023.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says workers at Walmart deserve greater job security, health and safety protections, and fair wages.

Unifor represents 315,000 workers across the country.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

2h ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

4h ago

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario
Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario

A man in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water in Lake Ontario. Emergency crews conducted a marine search near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police...

10h ago

One man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man dead after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say one man has been killed during a shooting in North York. Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A man...

10h ago

Top Stories

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

2h ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

4h ago

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario
Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario

A man in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water in Lake Ontario. Emergency crews conducted a marine search near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police...

10h ago

One man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man dead after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say one man has been killed during a shooting in North York. Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A man...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

14h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

15h ago

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

17h ago

2:32
Garbage piles left behind by road crews leave Toronto residents frustrated
Garbage piles left behind by road crews leave Toronto residents frustrated

Residents who call Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood home say they’ve been battling with the city for weeks to get piles of discarded construction material cleaned up. Not getting any action, they reached out to Speakers Corner.

20h ago

3:06
Mixed bag for waterfront tourism scene
Mixed bag for waterfront tourism scene

Toronto's Waterfront BIA says it's releasing a report later this week detailing visitation numbers from the season. David Zura hears why some of the numbers are cautionary, while others are cause for optimism.

More Videos