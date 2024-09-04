2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras.

Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

A homeowner reported that his vehicle has been intentionally set on fire in his driveway. He was able to extinguish the fire before emergency services and the fire department arrived.

Security footage shows two suspects arriving in a black Ford Expedition SUV and approach the home on foot with a red jerry can. The vehicle explodes in flames shortly after.

The homeowner was not injured. However, police say one of the suspects may have suffered burn injuries caused by lighting the fire.

Both suspects are described as skinny males, wearing black-hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black masks. One wore white shoes while the other was wearing black shoes.