2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects in connection with a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security footage.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 4, 2024 3:42 pm.

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras.

Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

A homeowner reported that his vehicle has been intentionally set on fire in his driveway. He was able to extinguish the fire before emergency services and the fire department arrived.

Security footage shows two suspects arriving in a black Ford Expedition SUV and approach the home on foot with a red jerry can. The vehicle explodes in flames shortly after.

The homeowner was not injured. However, police say one of the suspects may have suffered burn injuries caused by lighting the fire.

Both suspects are described as skinny males, wearing black-hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black masks. One wore white shoes while the other was wearing black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Black Expedition SUV. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified...

48m ago

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

2h ago

Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru
Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru

Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers were forced to react quickly following a suspicious vehicle call that saw a suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga...

1h ago

Shooter kills 4 and injures at least 9 at a high school outside Atlanta, officials say
Shooter kills 4 and injures at least 9 at a high school outside Atlanta, officials say

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A shooter at a Georgia high school killed four people and injured at least nine on Wednesday, authorities said, sending students scrambling for shelter in their classrooms — and...

23m ago

Top Stories

NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified...

48m ago

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

2h ago

Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru
Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru

Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers were forced to react quickly following a suspicious vehicle call that saw a suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga...

1h ago

Shooter kills 4 and injures at least 9 at a high school outside Atlanta, officials say
Shooter kills 4 and injures at least 9 at a high school outside Atlanta, officials say

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A shooter at a Georgia high school killed four people and injured at least nine on Wednesday, authorities said, sending students scrambling for shelter in their classrooms — and...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
Ontario Premier rules out 2024 provincial election
Ontario Premier rules out 2024 provincial election

Premier Doug Ford says there will not be an election this fall but left open the possibility of a vote next year. Caryn Ceolin is finding out if Torontonians would support an early trip to the polls.

3h ago

2:14
Is the Eglinton Crosstown any closer to completion?
Is the Eglinton Crosstown any closer to completion?

After years of delays, the CEO of Metrolinx says "relentless" progress is being made on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

4h ago

2:38
Colder weather arrives by the end of the week
Colder weather arrives by the end of the week

A low pressure system will drop temperatures below 20 degrees by the weekend. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:53
509 Harbourfront streetcars temporarily replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcars temporarily replaced with buses

It's day one of transit changes by the waterfront. Afua Baah speaks with commuters and businesses about how they are adjusting to 509 Harbourfront buses now that streetcars are off the rails.

21h ago

1:27
CNE to donate 20,000 pounds of food to second harvest
CNE to donate 20,000 pounds of food to second harvest

In an effort to fight food insecurity and food waste the CNE is working with Second Harvest. Brandon Rowe has the story.

20h ago

More Videos