Lawsuit over management of The Stronach Group’s wealth settled out of court: company

Belinda Stronach, CEO and president of 1/ST, stands in the winner's circle at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race, Jan. 28, 2023, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The Stronach Group says a lawsuit filed by Frank Stronach's son and granddaughter over management of the family business's wealth has been settled out of court. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2024 5:35 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 6:57 pm.

The Stronach Group says a lawsuit filed by Frank Stronach’s son and granddaughter over management of the family business’s wealth has been settled out of court.

The company headed by Frank Stronach’s daughter, Belinda Stronach, announced the settlement in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

In the statement, Belinda Stronach says she is “very pleased” the litigation launched by her brother and niece has been resolved, and she looks forward to moving forward as a company and family.

The statement says the terms of the deal are confidential and the parties won’t be commenting further.

The lawsuit launched by Andrew and Selena Stronach in 2019 alleged Belinda Stronach — the company’s chairwoman, chief executive officer and president — and others had mismanaged the trusts holding the family’s assets for their own benefit.

In July, Selena Stronach filed a motion seeking to compel the company to to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against her grandfather as well as any settlements involving complainants.

An Ontario court rejected her bid last month, finding there was no evidence to suggest any such documents exist.

Frank Stronach has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 complainants over a period of time starting in 1977 to earlier this year.

In an interview with the CBC, the 91-year-old billionaire businessman denied wrongdoing and claimed his accusers are pursuing the cases against him for financial reasons.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

6h ago

NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified...

1h ago

Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance
Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance

In June, Toronto city council directed city staff to create a bylaw that would curb the contentious practice of "renovictions," wherein some landlords evict long-standing tenants under the guise of extensive...

2h ago

2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video
2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras. Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m....

4h ago

