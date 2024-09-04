Motorcyclist injured in Scarborough collision

Lawrence is closed at Warden Avenue after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided
Lawrence is closed at Warden Avenue after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 4, 2024 11:23 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 11:54 pm.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue at 9 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 40s, has been transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawrence is closed from Warden to Pharmacy as police investigate.

