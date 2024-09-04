Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru

Mississauga tim Hortons
Officers are seen attempting to prevent a driver from fleeing following calls of a suspicious vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday. (Photo: CaraDeShaukeen/X).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 4, 2024 12:41 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 12:45 pm.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers were forced to react quickly following a suspicious vehicle call that saw a suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga this week.

PRP were called to the Goreway Drive and Etude Drive area in Mississauga at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Westwood Square shopping mall area.

Video circulating online shows multiple PRP officers pulling up in their cruisers as the driver of a Ford Bronco is seen at the Tim Hortons drive-thru. One officer is seen with their gun drawn.

Multiple PRP cruisers were damaged during the incident. No injuries were reported.

The male driver was eventually apprehended and faces multiple offences, including flight from police, dangerous operation, and obstructing a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

