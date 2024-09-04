Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a ‘minor stroke’ but can still play

FILE - Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on June 4, 2022. Brian May, the lead guitarist of legendary British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a “minor stroke” last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2024 9:54 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 10:02 am.

LONDON (AP) — Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a “minor stroke” last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.

May, 77, said in a video on his website that he was doing “OK” but that he was “grounded” and advised not to drive, fly or do any activity which raises his heart rate too high.

“I’m here to bring you first of all some good news, I think, good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” he said. “And I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned, happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm.”

May said the experience was “a little scary” but praised the “fantastic care” he received from his local hospital in Surrey, southwest of London.

“I really don’t want sympathy,” he said. “Please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox and I hate that!”

May and Roger Taylor, the drummer of Queen, have continued to perform since the band’s frontman Freddie Mercury died in 1991.

The Associated Press

