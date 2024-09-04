Sao Paulo beefs up security for Brazil’s 1st ever NFL game as players raise crime concerns

Philadelphia Eagles players arrive at Sao Paulo International airport ahead of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Guarulhos, greater Sao Paulo, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

By Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2024 9:11 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 9:52 pm.

Sao Paulo state’s government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.

Security operations for the game in Sao Paulo’s NeoQuimica Arena will be coordinated with U.S. authorities, the state’s public security secretariat said in a statement Wednesday. Gun violence and crime rates in Brazil are among the highest in the Latin America. Metropolitan Sao Paulo has also faced a wave of cellphone thefts.

Hundreds of civilian and military police will be deployed for the game, the first NFL match to be played in the South American country, according to the statement. Military police will be used to escort the teams’ buses to their hotels, training grounds and to the stadium.

“Our policing will be beefed up during the week to secure the public’s safety for this historic match, with officers on the streets and avenues around the stadium, in public transportation, in the hotels and in tourist areas of the city,” the security secretariat said.

Earlier this week, Eagles’ cornerback Darius Slay said in a podcast he did not want to go to Brazil because of the country’s crime rate. AJ Brown, a wide receiver of the same team, told said he will probably stay in his hotel room throughout his time in Sao Paulo. Other players expressed similar concerns.

Sao Paulo’s state government also said it will also send trained dogs to the stadium before the match to detect potential explosive devices that could put fans or players in danger. Helicopters and drones will also be used.

Sao Paulo police will have a station inside the stadium to support women who are victims of violence.

Top Stories

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

8h ago

NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified...

3h ago

Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance
Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance

In June, Toronto city council directed city staff to create a bylaw that would curb the contentious practice of "renovictions," wherein some landlords evict long-standing tenants under the guise of extensive...

4h ago

SIU charges Toronto police officer with careless use of a firearm
SIU charges Toronto police officer with careless use of a firearm

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with a careless use of a firearm from an incident last August. SIU was called in to investigate the incident which occurred...

1h ago

