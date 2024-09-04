SIU charges Toronto police officer with careless use of a firearm

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with a careless use of a firearm from an incident last August.

SIU was called in to investigate the incident which occurred on August 9, 2023 at a plaza on Underfill Drive in North York.

Officers had been called to investigate a vehicle theft when they became involved in an incident with several vehicles. One officer discharged their firearm.

No one was injured as a result of the discharge.

The SIU is called in when the conduct of officers may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

As a result of the investigation, Constable Andrew McDonald was charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

McDonald will appear in court in Toronto on October 3.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the release adds.