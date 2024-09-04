SIU charges Toronto police officer with careless use of a firearm

Special Investigations Unit forensics van.
Special Investigations Unit forensics van. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 4, 2024 8:51 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with a careless use of a firearm from an incident last August.

SIU was called in to investigate the incident which occurred on August 9, 2023 at a plaza on Underfill Drive in North York.

Officers had been called to investigate a vehicle theft when they became involved in an incident with several vehicles. One officer discharged their firearm.

No one was injured as a result of the discharge.

The SIU is called in when the conduct of officers may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

As a result of the investigation, Constable Andrew McDonald was charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

McDonald will appear in court in Toronto on October 3.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the release adds.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

8h ago

NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified...

3h ago

Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance
Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance

In June, Toronto city council directed city staff to create a bylaw that would curb the contentious practice of "renovictions," wherein some landlords evict long-standing tenants under the guise of extensive...

4h ago

2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video
2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras. Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m....

6h ago

Top Stories

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

8h ago

NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
NDP Leader pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified...

3h ago

Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance
Have something to say about Toronto's proposed renoviction bylaw? Now's your chance

In June, Toronto city council directed city staff to create a bylaw that would curb the contentious practice of "renovictions," wherein some landlords evict long-standing tenants under the guise of extensive...

4h ago

2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video
2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras. Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m....

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.

4h ago

3:45
Metrolinx CEO still won't provide opening date for Eglinton Crosstown
Metrolinx CEO still won't provide opening date for Eglinton Crosstown

Phil Verster claims that the transit project is "relentlessly progressing" with milestones for testing being reached but the he's not willing to offer the three months notice for opening just yet. Mark McAllister has the details.

4h ago

5:19
NDP pulls out of deal to support the Liberal government in parliament
NDP pulls out of deal to support the Liberal government in parliament

Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will no longer guarantee support for Liberals on matters of confidence, potentially triggered another federal election before the deal’s scheduled expiry in June 2025.

4h ago

1:04
York police release security footage of Richmond Hill vehicle arson
York police release security footage of Richmond Hill vehicle arson

York police are searching for two suspects in connection with a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security footage.

6h ago

6:31
'Deal is done': NDP pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals
'Deal is done': NDP pulls out of supply and confidence deal with Liberals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has "ripped up" the supply and confidence deal with the Liberals that helped keep the minority government in power.

5h ago

More Videos