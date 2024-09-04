South Korea says North Korea has again launched suspected trash-carrying balloons across the border

FILE - A balloon presumably sent by North Korea, is seen in a paddy field in Incheon, South Korea, on June 10, 2024. (Im Sun-suk/Yonhap via AP, File)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 10:13 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has detected suspected trash-carrying balloons launched by North Korea, in the latest round of a Cold War-style psychological warfare between the war-divided rivals.

The metropolitan government of Seoul, South Korea’s capital, issued text alerts Wednesday saying that objects likely to be North Korean balloons were spotted in regions north of the city. It advised people to stay indoors and beware of objects dropping from the sky.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the direction of winds suggested that the balloons could drift into the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, near Seoul. It advised people to report to the police or military if they see fallen balloons and not to touch them.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

North Korea in recent weeks has flown thousands of balloons toward the South to drop waste paper, cloth scraps and cigarette butts, in what it described as a retaliation against South Korean civilian activists flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border. North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of its authoritarian leadership and the third-generation ruler Kim Jong Un.

Trash carried by at least one North Korean balloon fell on the South Korean presidential compound in July, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities. Officials said the balloon contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt.

South Korea, in response to the North Korean balloons, has activated its front-line loudspeakers to blast broadcasts of propaganda messages and K-pop songs.

The tit-for-tat Cold War-style campaigns are adding to the tensions fueled by North Korea’s growing nuclear ambitions and the South’s expansion of joint military exercises with the United States.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate again, signals more cuts ahead
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate again, signals more cuts ahead

The Bank of Canada delivered its third consecutive interest rate cut Wednesday, bringing its key lending rate to 4.25 per cent. The quarter percentage point rate cut was widely expected by forecasters,...

updated

22m ago

When will Bank of Canada interest rate cuts help your bottom line?
When will Bank of Canada interest rate cuts help your bottom line?

After record-high inflation, a rate drop is what people have been begging for, but it's going to take a while until Canadians actually notice a difference in their bank accounts.

13m ago

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

10h ago

Diet, demographics behind late-summer wasp outbreak across parts of Canada
Diet, demographics behind late-summer wasp outbreak across parts of Canada

Audric Moses has seen a few late-summer wasp outbreaks around his Edmonton home over the past seven years, but nothing like what he saw last week.  "My wife said, 'Hey, come on out here. You need...

4h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate again, signals more cuts ahead
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate again, signals more cuts ahead

The Bank of Canada delivered its third consecutive interest rate cut Wednesday, bringing its key lending rate to 4.25 per cent. The quarter percentage point rate cut was widely expected by forecasters,...

updated

22m ago

When will Bank of Canada interest rate cuts help your bottom line?
When will Bank of Canada interest rate cuts help your bottom line?

After record-high inflation, a rate drop is what people have been begging for, but it's going to take a while until Canadians actually notice a difference in their bank accounts.

13m ago

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

10h ago

Diet, demographics behind late-summer wasp outbreak across parts of Canada
Diet, demographics behind late-summer wasp outbreak across parts of Canada

Audric Moses has seen a few late-summer wasp outbreaks around his Edmonton home over the past seven years, but nothing like what he saw last week.  "My wife said, 'Hey, come on out here. You need...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Colder weather arrives by the end of the week
Colder weather arrives by the end of the week

A low pressure system will drop temperatures below 20 degrees by the weekend. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

1:29
Kamala Harris campaign launches reproductive rights bus tour
Kamala Harris campaign launches reproductive rights bus tour

Democrats are doubling down on putting abortion rights at the centre of their election campaign. Julia Benbrook with how the Kamala Harris campaign team is launching a 50-stop bus tour focused on reproductive healthcare.

17h ago

2:59
15-year-old boy shot and killed in North York
15-year-old boy shot and killed in North York

It was another violent weekend in the city. Toronto police are now investigating three separate fatal shootings. Shauna Hunt is tracking the latest on a shooting investigation last night in North York.  

21h ago

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

19h ago

2:57
Expect cold mornings, warm afternoons this week
Expect cold mornings, warm afternoons this week

Carl Lam has your back-to-school weather forecast.
More Videos