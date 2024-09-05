Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight.

It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said a 47-year-old man from Hamilton was driving a silver Mitsubishi sedan northbound on Guelph Line, north of Britannia Road, when he failed to make a left turn, slid off the roadway and struck a retaining wall.

A 41-year-old woman from Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he later died from his injuries.

HRPS said the couple’s small dog also died in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.