Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

Halton police
A Halton police cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 5, 2024 8:14 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 8:17 am.

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight.

It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said a 47-year-old man from Hamilton was driving a silver Mitsubishi sedan northbound on Guelph Line, north of Britannia Road, when he failed to make a left turn, slid off the roadway and struck a retaining wall.

A 41-year-old woman from Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he later died from his injuries.

HRPS said the couple’s small dog also died in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

1h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

15m ago

Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto
Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns in full force today, meaning motorists and transit riders must find alternate travel routes in some areas. King Street West between Peter Street...

2h ago

2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video
2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras. Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m....

17h ago

