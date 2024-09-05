China halts foreign adoptions of its children

FILE- Spanish couples take their newly adopted Chinese children for a walk in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 5, 2024 8:51 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 10:28 am.

The Chinese government is no longer allowing foreign adoptions of the country’s children, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The only exception will be for blood relatives adopting a child or a stepchild, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

She didn’t explain the decision other than to say that it was in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions.

Many foreigners have adopted children from China over the decades, visiting the country to pick them up and then bringing them to a new home overseas.

China suspended international adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government later resumed adoptions for children who had received travel authorization before the suspension in 2020, the U.S. State Department said in its latest annual report on adoptions.

A U.S. consulate issued 16 visas for adoptions from China in the 12 months from October 2022 through September 2023, the first in more than two years, the State Department report said. It wasn’t clear if any more visas had been issued since then.

In January, Denmark’s only overseas adoption agency said it was winding down operations after concerns were raised about fabricated documents and procedures, and Norway’s top regulatory body recommended stopping overseas adoptions for two years pending an investigation into several cases.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

29m ago

Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York
Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York

A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged. Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old...

13m ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

24m ago

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

14m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

29m ago

Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York
Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York

A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged. Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old...

13m ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

24m ago

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.

17h ago

2:35
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw

The process to get a renovictions bylaw on the books for Toronto is moving forward, with the city asking for the public's feedback as it formulates the legislation. Dilshad Burman reports.

17h ago

2:05
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth

NASA officials say the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth this weekend. Karin Caifa with the mission to bring the beleaguered capsule home, about about three months later than planned.

17h ago

2:48
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals

Kamala Harris is unveiling new economic proposals as the U.S. Presidential race remains neck-in-neck. Julia Benbrook with what Harris is proposing, and which candidate is leading in some key battleground states.

17h ago

More Videos