The Big Story

The Liberal-NDP deal is over. Is an election next?

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is framed by leaves in Ottawa on Aug. 27, 2024
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is framed by leaves in Ottawa on Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 5, 2024 7:18 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the supply and confidence agreement between the Liberals and NDP lasted nearly two and a half years — but now it’s over. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced Wednesday his party would no longer prop up the Liberal’s minority government in exchange for policy priorities. Without that support, any confidence vote this fall could lead to an immediate federal election.

But will it? Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called for a vote, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s focused on policy and not politics. 

Cormac Mac Sweeney is the Parliament Hill Bureau Chief for CityNews. “Judging by the polls, it doesn’t look like [an election] is around the corner. However, anything is possible in politics,” said Mac Sweeney. 

So, what happens now? In a fall session that’s been flipped on its head, what should Canadians expect? Pharmacare and other bills? Or a quick trip to the polls?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

1h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

17m ago

Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto
Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns in full force today, meaning motorists and transit riders must find alternate travel routes in some areas. King Street West between Peter Street...

2h ago

Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight. It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Halton...

45m ago

Top Stories

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

1h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

17m ago

Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto
Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns in full force today, meaning motorists and transit riders must find alternate travel routes in some areas. King Street West between Peter Street...

2h ago

Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight. It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Halton...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.

15h ago

2:35
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw

The process to get a renovictions bylaw on the books for Toronto is moving forward, with the city asking for the public's feedback as it formulates the legislation. Dilshad Burman reports.

14h ago

2:05
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth

NASA officials say the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth this weekend. Karin Caifa with the mission to bring the beleaguered capsule home, about about three months later than planned.

15h ago

2:48
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals

Kamala Harris is unveiling new economic proposals as the U.S. Presidential race remains neck-in-neck. Julia Benbrook with what Harris is proposing, and which candidate is leading in some key battleground states.

15h ago

More Videos