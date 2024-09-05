The Liberal-NDP deal is over. Is an election next?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the supply and confidence agreement between the Liberals and NDP lasted nearly two and a half years — but now it’s over. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced Wednesday his party would no longer prop up the Liberal’s minority government in exchange for policy priorities. Without that support, any confidence vote this fall could lead to an immediate federal election.

But will it? Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called for a vote, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s focused on policy and not politics.

Cormac Mac Sweeney is the Parliament Hill Bureau Chief for CityNews. “Judging by the polls, it doesn’t look like [an election] is around the corner. However, anything is possible in politics,” said Mac Sweeney.

So, what happens now? In a fall session that’s been flipped on its head, what should Canadians expect? Pharmacare and other bills? Or a quick trip to the polls?