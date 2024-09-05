Man charged with murder in Newmarket stabbing death

York regional police car
York Regional Police (YRP) car in undated photo. (YRP)

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 5, 2024 11:40 am.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Newmarket.

York police say they were called to an apartment complex in the Timothy and Prospect Streets area for a welfare check around 9 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip Rulli, 56, of no fixed address was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by the Chief Coroner, but the accused and the victim were known to each other.

It is being treated as an isolated incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

2h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

2h ago

Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York
Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York

A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged. Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old...

2h ago

Police to update June homicide case of man fatally shot outside North York apartment
Police to update June homicide case of man fatally shot outside North York apartment

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to provide an update on a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down outside of a North York apartment complex in June. Marsell Bryan, 23, was identified...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

2h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

2h ago

Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York
Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York

A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged. Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old...

2h ago

Police to update June homicide case of man fatally shot outside North York apartment
Police to update June homicide case of man fatally shot outside North York apartment

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to provide an update on a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down outside of a North York apartment complex in June. Marsell Bryan, 23, was identified...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
WATCH: Markham home invasion caught on camera, suspects sought
WATCH: Markham home invasion caught on camera, suspects sought

Police are searching for multiple suspects who were caught on camera during an armed home invasion in Markham. Surveillance video shows four suspects forcing their way into the home, where investigators say they demanded money.

2h ago

2:13
North York Woman inspires at speaking contest
North York Woman inspires at speaking contest

A North York woman is using her story and perseverance and advocacy to hopefully inspire others at this year's Speaker Slam. Brandon Rowe spoke with the woman and has that story.

18h ago

1:21
Bank of Canada announces rate drop
Bank of Canada announces rate drop

Canadians with a variable rate Mortgage will be the first to feel some relief. David Zura hears from an expert about how this announcement compares with expectations and what we could expect later this year.

18h ago

1:25
Riding to honour 154 fallen firefighters
Riding to honour 154 fallen firefighters

A group of cyclists is riding across the province to ensure the families of Ontario firefighters have support. Today they stopped in Toronto as they raise money, and to honour the loved-ones and colleagues they lost.

18h ago

2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

More Videos