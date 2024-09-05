Man charged with murder in Newmarket stabbing death

A 56-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Newmarket.

York police say they were called to an apartment complex in the Timothy and Prospect Streets area for a welfare check around 9 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip Rulli, 56, of no fixed address was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by the Chief Coroner, but the accused and the victim were known to each other.

It is being treated as an isolated incident.