Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for a male suspect believed to be responsible for multiple sexual assaults, including a 96-year-old female victim in Mississauga.

PRP said both incidents occurred in the greenbelt area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Arista Way.

On Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m., a 96-year-old woman was walking in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and the Cooksville Creek Trail when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Less than an hour later, a 66-year-old woman was walking along the Cooksville Creek Trail when she was also sexually assaulted.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, approximately five feet eight inches tall, with a skinny build, clean-shaven, and wearing a plain zip-up hoodie and straight-cut black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.