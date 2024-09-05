‘Transit’ app now providing real-time TTC detour data as part of pilot project

The developers of the 'Transit' app say they've developed a way of using publicly available, real-time TTC vehicle data to show planned and unplanned detours. The TTC has a one-year pilot project to use that data on its website. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 5, 2024 5:44 pm.

As Toronto continues to deal with roads bogged down with increasing traffic congestion and construction, a one-year agreement between the TTC and the ‘Transit’ app will see real-time detour information shared with commuters.

For commuters and transit advocates like Shelagh Pizey-Allen who rely on the TTC, sometimes it doesn’t feel like the better way.

“When something goes wrong on the TTC, the only thing you can do is to kind of go over to the Twitter of the TTC and see what they’re saying,” Pizey-Allen, who is the spokesperson for the group TTCriders, said while referencing the X account @TTCnotices.

“People will only choose to take public transit if it’s reliable and they can count on it, and knowing when your bus is supposed to show up and where it’s going to go is a huge part of that.”

Pizey-Allen said she has used different apps to get real-time vehicle information. Citing an experience waiting for a Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway replacement shuttle bus, she said getting details on detours would be a major help.

“It took like 15 minutes extra for the bus to make this absolutely roundabout detour and if I’d known that was going to happen, I just would have got off, saved 20 minutes and just walked to the next station,” Pizey-Allen said.

Related:

Stephen Miller, a spokesperson for the Montreal-based ‘Transit’ app that includes information for transit systems in approximately 500 cities, echoed the sentiment.

“Giving people that reliable experience so they know a) that the bus is going to come and then b) when it’s going to come is the type of thing that will keep them coming back,” he told CityNews.

Miller said approximately 300,000 people open up the app to access TTC-related data. He said the app provides step-by-step navigation for users, even while offline. It’s broken down into two ways: scheduled information and real-time displays with more accurate vehicle arrival countdowns.

The real-time TTC vehicle data provided to all web developers is built into the app and it’s augmented by observations from fellow users. Miller said users can remain anonymous with user names and emojis. He said they can answer questions about vehicle punctuality, cleanliness and other things.

While ‘Transit’ has been around for some time now, Miller said developers have been able to develop an enhanced way of tracking unplanned diversions.

If three or more buses or streetcars go off an approved route, it’ll get flagged as a detour within a couple of minutes, and the revised travel path along with vehicles stopping to let passengers on and off will get added to the app’s map. The segment of the route not being serviced will become a line of dashes with stops crossed out and the detour will show up as a solid line with stops shown as white circles.

Related:

“We reroute users so they’re not going to the wrong stop when the busses or streetcars aren’t there,” Miller said.

“The reason we take three buses or three streetcars to determine this is because we really want to make sure we’re giving reliable information … before we share it out with riders.”

Stuart Green, a TTC spokesperson, said staff have signed a one-year agreement with ‘Transit’ to have all the data the app is generating fed right onto the TTC.ca website so it’s accessible to non-users. He said it’s expected to show up on the TTC’s website in a few weeks.

“There’s a cost of their proprietary information that they’re providing, which is why we’re doing it on a pilot to start out with. We then have to go out to the market for an open tender if we want to sort of expand it beyond that,” he said.

Green said TTC staff deal with unexpected situations every day, such as vehicle collisions, emergency situations and construction, that make it difficult to convey to all riders.

“We can’t always foresee those things and one of the things that we hear from our customers quite often is we want more information in real-time, so of course we have website updates, we have Twitter updates, we have all of those updates available. This is another one of those updates,” he said.

“This is really about investing in a better customer experience, making sure that people have the best journey that they possibly can when there are those unplanned interruptions in service that are simply beyond our control.”

Related:

Meanwhile, Pizey-Allen called these enhancements “good news.” She said she’d like to see this type of data available to all apps.

Pizey-Allen also said she hopes real-time subway data can be better reflected online, especially as the network continues to see restricted speed zones due to maintenance.

A review of the ‘Transit’ app on Thursday showed limited information contributed almost exclusively by users who were sharing their trips, and in areas where there was cellphone service.

“Having information about route detours means transit riders can plan ahead and that’s why we would like the TTC to make it public how much extra time these subway slow zones are costing us so that riders can factor that into their commutes,” Pizey-Allen said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga
Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say they have received reports about lots of thick black smoke near Torbram Road and Derry Road just before 5:30...

breaking

38m ago

Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment
Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment

A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection to two shootings in Toronto, one of them fatal. Toronto police say Brandon Turner is facing a first-degree murder charge after 23-year-old Marsell Bryan...

4h ago

Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway
Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway

Hundreds of moviegoers and Tragically Hip fans gathered to sing their hearts out on the streets of Toronto as Canada's beloved rockers marked the premiere of a new career-spanning docuseries. "The Tragically...

12m ago

National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role
National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role

The National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party has announced he will be leaving the position at the end of the month, citing the toll two decades in politics has taken on him and his family. Jeremy...

3h ago

Top Stories

Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga
Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say they have received reports about lots of thick black smoke near Torbram Road and Derry Road just before 5:30...

breaking

38m ago

Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment
Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment

A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection to two shootings in Toronto, one of them fatal. Toronto police say Brandon Turner is facing a first-degree murder charge after 23-year-old Marsell Bryan...

4h ago

Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway
Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway

Hundreds of moviegoers and Tragically Hip fans gathered to sing their hearts out on the streets of Toronto as Canada's beloved rockers marked the premiere of a new career-spanning docuseries. "The Tragically...

12m ago

National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role
National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role

The National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party has announced he will be leaving the position at the end of the month, citing the toll two decades in politics has taken on him and his family. Jeremy...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
WATCH: Markham home invasion caught on camera, suspects sought
WATCH: Markham home invasion caught on camera, suspects sought

Police are searching for multiple suspects who were caught on camera during an armed home invasion in Markham. Surveillance video shows four suspects forcing their way into the home, where investigators say they demanded money.

8h ago

1:25
Riding to honour 154 fallen firefighters
Riding to honour 154 fallen firefighters

A group of cyclists is riding across the province to ensure the families of Ontario firefighters have support. Today they stopped in Toronto as they raise money, and to honour the loved-ones and colleagues they lost.
2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.
2:35
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw

The process to get a renovictions bylaw on the books for Toronto is moving forward, with the city asking for the public's feedback as it formulates the legislation. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos