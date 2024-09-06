An ex-Mafia hitman is to be sentenced in the prison slaying of gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

FILE - Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, April 14, 2009, in Springfield, Mass. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, File)

By John Raby, The Associated Press

Posted September 6, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 10:51 am.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former Mafia hitman was to be sentenced Friday in the fatal prison bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger after making a deal with prosecutors to change his not-guilty plea.

Prosecutors said Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after Bulger arrived at the U.S. Penitentiary, Hazelton in West Virginia from another lockup in Florida in October 2018.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish gang in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival, according to the bureau. Bulger strongly denied ever being a government informant.

Bulger became one of the nation’s most wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in 1994. He was captured at age 81 after more than 16 years on the run and convicted in 2013 in 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes.

Geas, who authorities say was a Mafia hitman, is already serving a life sentence for previous violent crimes. In connection with Bulger’s death, he was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, each of which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. The Justice Department said last year that it would not seek the death penalty.

It’s unclear from court filings how Geas will plead, but the court scheduled the sentencing for the same plea hearing. Plea deals for Geas and two other Hazelton prisoners were disclosed May 13, and an attorney for Geas did not oppose the government’s motion.

Another prisoner, Massachusetts gangster Paul J. DeCologero, was sentenced to more than four year s in prison in August on an assault charge. Prosecutors said he acted as a lookout while Geas beat Bulger. A third prisoner, Sean McKinnon, pleaded guilty in June to lying to FBI special agents and was given no additional prison time.

A prison witness told a grand jury that DeCologero told him Bulger was a “snitch” and they planned to kill him as soon as he came into their unit.

John Raby, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

50m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

13m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

45m ago

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

50m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

13m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Night one of TIFF 2024
Night one of TIFF 2024

The first night of TIFF saw the return of Ben Stiler to the screen after a 6 year hiatus. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

11h ago

2:01
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities

With the Toronto International Film Festival back in town, drivers are in for a number of road closures. Jazan Grewal with more on how to get around.

12h ago

3:33
Tackling 'Box-blocking' in Toronto proves tricky
Tackling 'Box-blocking' in Toronto proves tricky

In early August the province approved the city's request to raise the fine for drivers caught blocking intersections but enforcement leaves police with a conundrum. David Zura explains.

15h ago

0:42
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Kyle Hocking has the details.

15h ago

2:17
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals

A day after pulling out of the confidence deal with the Liberal party, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh takes some more pointed shots at his former partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Glen McGregor reports.

16h ago

More Videos