Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

On September 1, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road in York at approximately 6:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located Triston McNally, 37, of Brampton in an alleyway with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers say Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder in connection with McNally’s death.

Police have released an image of Downey and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators.