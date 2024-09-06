Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.

United States law officials say the founders of a company connected to Canada received $760,000 in fees and commissions during a Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers to share videos to further the Kremlin’s interests and sow division among Americans. A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2024 2:23 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 2:46 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say the founders of a company connected to Canada received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.

An indictment filed Wednesday charged two employees of RT, a Russian state-controlled media outlet, in a US$10-million scheme that purportedly used social media personalities to distribute content with Russian government messaging.

While not explicitly mentioned in court documents, the details match up with Tenet Media, founded by Canadian Lauren Chen and Liam Donovan, who identifies as her husband on social media.

Chen, listed as a contributor on RT’s website, was born in Canada and raised in Hong Kong.

Two RT employees are facing charges, though the U.S. Justice Department doesn’t allege any wrongdoing by the influencers.

Court documents allege the Russians created a fake investor who provided money to the social media company to hire the influencers, paying the founders significant fees, including through a company account in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO
Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades,...

36m ago

Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping
Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping

Police have made one arrest in a brazen attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills two weeks ago. York Region police say around noon on August 23 four individuals in black hoodies, one...

2h ago

'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?
'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?

For more than two decades, Toronto resident Sarah Barnett has been in a fight for her life. “In 2001 I was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, which is a brain tumour caused by a condition known as glioblastoma,"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments
Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments

Many of the houses and apartments in South Riverdale have been around for decades, but in two communities in the area, where homes never existed, are now under development. The area around the Port...

14m ago

