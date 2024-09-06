Canadian wheelchair racer Cody Fournie wins second Paralympic gold
Posted September 6, 2024 3:27 pm.
Canadian wheelchair racer Cody Fournie has won his second gold medal at the Paralympic Games.
The 35-year-old from Victoria won the men’s T51 100 metres at Stade de France in a Paralympic-record time of 19.63 seconds.
Fournie also won the 200 metres Tuesday.
Fournie’s gold medal was the Canadian team’s fourth at the track and seventh medal overall.
Fournier earned a silver medal in the 100 metres at this year’s world championship in Kobe, Japan.
He began wheelchair racing a few years ago after switching from wheelchair rugby.