Canadian wheelchair racer Cody Fournie wins second Paralympic gold

Cody Fournie
Cody Fournie competes in the Men’s 200m T51 Final at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Angela Burger

By John Marchesan

Posted September 6, 2024 3:27 pm.

Canadian wheelchair racer Cody Fournie has won his second gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 35-year-old from Victoria won the men’s T51 100 metres at Stade de France in a Paralympic-record time of 19.63 seconds.

Fournie also won the 200 metres Tuesday.

Fournie’s gold medal was the Canadian team’s fourth at the track and seventh medal overall.

Fournier earned a silver medal in the 100 metres at this year’s world championship in Kobe, Japan.

He began wheelchair racing a few years ago after switching from wheelchair rugby.

