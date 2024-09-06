Major construction project wraps up on King Street in Liberty Village

It’s been a thorn in the side of drivers through Liberty Village for months, but the City of Toronto says major construction on King Street between Dufferin and Shaw Streets is now complete weeks ahead of schedule.

“The City’s contractor has completed the work on King Street West between Dufferin Street and Shaw Street,” a release from the City of Toronto said.

“King Street West is now fully reopened along the work zone. This work was completed ten weeks ahead of the intended November 2024 completion date.”

In March 2024, lane restrictions went into effect with full closures starting up a couple of months later.

Construction crews had been replacing the aging streetcar tracks and a 146-year-old watermain underneath the roadway.

With King Street closed and the Gardiner Expressway under long term construction, drivers were left with few options to travel through the notoriously busy neighbourhood.

Some residents complained that they felt trapped and unable to move through major congestion caused by the project.

“It’s unbearable, completely unbearable. You cannot leave at any point in the morning or in the evening at any point,” said resident Pamela Westwater.

“There’s one road in and out. It’s literally like we’re being held hostage in our own community,” added Angie DeOliveira.

The City said all lanes have now been restored and it’s pleased construction is now complete, but also said there are still some minor finishing works to do in the weeks ahead.

“The project team appreciates the community’s patience with this necessary infrastructure state of good repair work,” a news release from the City said.

TTC service in the area is expected to resume in October.

“Given the completed roadwork, the TTC will have crews attend the site to restore power to the streetcar overhead wiring. Following power restoration, crews will commission and test the newly built streetcar tracks, which will allow the TTC to resume regular service on 501 Queen, 504 King, 508 Lake Shore and 63 Ossington routes in October.”