Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says ‘succession plan’ in place

<p>A dolphin jumps out of the water as it performs during a show at Marineland park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. Marineland's owner Marie Holer has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2024 4:05 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 5:52 pm.

Marineland’s owner, Marie Holer, has died.

Holer took over the tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont., from her husband John Holer after he died in 2018.

“Her grace, kindness, and unwavering support were integral to the fabric of Marineland’s legacy,” the park said in a statement.

Marineland said the park “remains under strong leadership.”

“Our founder, anticipating life’s uncertainties, had put in place a robust succession plan to ensure the continuity of our operations,” Marineland said.  

“All our projects are progressing as planned.”

Marineland did not say who will inherit the keys to the park.

Last year, Marineland said it was looking for a new owner to help transition the park to a new era. The park said this year that transition to new ownership was ongoing, but did not provide details. Property records this summer showed no change in hands.

As rumours of a sale swirled, the park announced it would only open for two months this year, July and August, rather than from the May long weekend to Thanksgiving.

It opened under vastly reduced rates with all of its rides closed and many of the animals off limits.

John Holer came to Canada from Slovenia, where he worked in circuses, and founded Marineland in 1961. It was here in Canada that he met Marie, also Slovenian, and the two married.

The pair worked side by side for decades, growing the business into one of the most popular zoos in the country. 

Related:

Millions flocked to the park through the years to see killer whales put on big shows with bigger splashes. There were also dolphins, seals, sea lions and, eventually, beluga whales, along with a wide variety of land animals.

Most of those animals have since died, but there remains a large beluga whale population, which numbered three dozen last year when The Canadian Press visited.

The park has also attracted a lot of criticism from protesters over the years, many concerned about the  well-being of the marine mammals kept in captivity.

Former employees spoke out about the allegedly poor treatment of its animals 10 years ago, which the park denied.

Since then, the province enacted new laws against keeping killer whales in captivity and eventually the federal government enacted laws banning captivity of killer whales.

Seventeen whales have died at Marineland since 2019, including its last killer whale, and the last captive orca in Canada, Kiska, which died in 2023.

In the spring, Marie Holer wrote a note to visitors.

“I continue to be so proud of the hundreds of people from our community that work to make Marineland such a welcoming place for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who visit the Niagara region to spend time with us,” she wrote. 

“That commitment to our employees and the community will not change.”

Top Stories

Canadian resident arrested over alleged Oct. 7 New York terror plot
Canadian resident arrested over alleged Oct. 7 New York terror plot

U.S. authorities say a Canadian resident has been arrested in Quebec over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jewish people in New York. The U.S. Department of Justice says Pakistani national...

breaking

2m ago

Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping
Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping

Police have made one arrest in a brazen attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills two weeks ago. York Region police say around noon on August 23 four individuals in black hoodies, one...

4h ago

TIFF 2024: Photos from the red carpet
TIFF 2024: Photos from the red carpet

This year’s festival is expected to bring out celebrities like Elton John, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

updated

49m ago

Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO
Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades,...

1h ago

