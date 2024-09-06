Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to ‘broader view’

Brewing company Molson Coors says it is stepping away from diversity, equity and inclusion company ranking programs, including those for the LGBTQ community. Molson and Coors Light beer products are shown in Walpole, Mass., in a Nov. 28, 2017 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne,

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 2:29 pm.

MONTREAL — Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a “broader view” in which all employees know they are welcome.

In an internal memo Molson Coors shared with The Canadian Press, the company says its DEI employee training is complete and that it will no longer have specific “representation goals” in its hiring process.

As well, the Canadian-American multinational says it will no longer participate in the ranking program by the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group that scores companies on how inclusive their workplace practices are toward to the LGBTQ+ community.

Molson Coors says it will be instead relying on its own internal metrics as well as employee feedback to develop a “strong workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Human Rights Campaign, which had previously given Molson Coors a perfect rating, did not directly acknowledge the change at the brewery, but noted that some business leaders are turning their backs on commitments to inclusion.

The change in policy at Molson Coors comes amid backlash against companies in the United States seen to be supporting the LGBTQ+ community and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Top Stories

Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO
Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades,...

31m ago

Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping
Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping

Police have made one arrest in a brazen attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills two weeks ago. York Region police say around noon on August 23 four individuals in black hoodies, one...

1h ago

'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?
'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?

For more than two decades, Toronto resident Sarah Barnett has been in a fight for her life. “In 2001 I was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, which is a brain tumour caused by a condition known as glioblastoma,"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments
Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments

Many of the houses and apartments in South Riverdale have been around for decades, but in two communities in the area, where homes never existed, are now under development. The area around the Port...

10m ago

