NDP used stock video from Russia, weeks after decrying Tories for doing the same

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gives remarks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 10:34 am.

OTTAWA — The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.

On Wednesday NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced in a video message that he was ending the supply and confidence deal with the Liberal government, while accusing Conservative policies of hurting Canadians, including retirees.

The video then flashes to a stock video of two seniors sitting at a table looking at their laptop.

The Canadian Press independently verified from several stock images sites, including Getty Images, that the video originated from Russia.

The two seniors are also featured in photographs on a website for a Russian university, which says they are faculty members there.

“We obtained the image from a North American stock image service,” New Democrats said in a statement,

“Nowhere did the service mention where the video was taken. We’ll take better care in the future.”

The NDP video remains up on all their social platforms.

Last month New Democrats denounced the Conservative Party of Canada after it used non-Canadian stock images in one of their videos, including Russian fighter jets.

The Conservative party deleted the video after online criticism, saying “mistakes happen” while pointing out that a Liberal ad from 2011 was scrutinized over its use of stock images.

At the time, deputy critic for ethics MP Charlie Angus criticized the use of non-Canadian images in political messaging.

“I love Canada. I want the next election to be run in Canada, for Canada,” Angus said in a statement on Aug. 19.

New Democrats went on to condemn the use of “phoney, fake, bogus” digital content.

“I find it very strange that two major Canadian political parties – the NDP and the CPC – are not taking more care in their communications to Canadians about Canadians,” said Government House leader Karina Gould in a statement.

She said both parties will have to explain why “neither could be bothered to use images of actual Canadians.”

While the NDP and Conservatives are “focused on promoting their own political interests,” she said the Liberal government is “squarely focused on delivering important measures and programs for Canadians that meet their needs.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

51m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

14m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

46m ago

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

51m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

14m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Night one of TIFF 2024
Night one of TIFF 2024

The first night of TIFF saw the return of Ben Stiler to the screen after a 6 year hiatus. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

11h ago

2:01
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities

With the Toronto International Film Festival back in town, drivers are in for a number of road closures. Jazan Grewal with more on how to get around.

12h ago

3:33
Tackling 'Box-blocking' in Toronto proves tricky
Tackling 'Box-blocking' in Toronto proves tricky

In early August the province approved the city's request to raise the fine for drivers caught blocking intersections but enforcement leaves police with a conundrum. David Zura explains.

15h ago

0:42
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Kyle Hocking has the details.

15h ago

2:17
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals

A day after pulling out of the confidence deal with the Liberal party, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh takes some more pointed shots at his former partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Glen McGregor reports.

16h ago

More Videos