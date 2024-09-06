Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, threatening two people in Parkdale

Toronto police have identified a suspect sought in connection with what investigators say is a “stabbing investigation.”

Police say officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Queen Street West and West Lodge Avenue near Lansdowne Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect was involved in an argument with two people when he allegedly pulled out a knife, before assaulting and threatening to kill them.

It is not clear if the two injured people were stabbed.

The suspect fled the area.

Police say Nathanel Charles Williams, 38, of Toronto, is wanted for three counts of assault with a weapon, and threatening death.