3 arrested in Toronto home invasion robberies, carjackings targeting high-end vehicles

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 6, 2024 6:33 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 6:36 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested three people allegedly behind a series of home invasions and carjackings targeting high-end vehicles in the city and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In a news release, TPS said on July 31, three suspects approached a victim who was parking in his driveway and threatened him with a knife while demanding his keys. They then fled in the stolen vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Just under a month later, on Aug. 23, two suspects allegedly smashed through a glass door panel and gained access to a residence. TPS said the suspects obtained the keys, reversed the homeowner’s vehicle through the garage door, ripped it off, and then drove away.

Between Aug. 8 and Sept. 2, the same suspects allegedly used large rocks or bricks and smashed the glass of front doors. TPS said they gained entry to homes and searched for keys, and in one instance, the suspects used a smoke bomb or fire extinguisher to distract victims.

When the suspects couldn’t retrieve the keys, they fled to their vehicle.

3 suspects identified through investigation

On Wednesday, TPS officers executed multiple search warrants at three residences and one vehicle. A knife was found, and high-end cars, including a stolen Mercedes Benz GLS and a Lamborghini Gallardo, were recovered.

Two men and a woman were arrested, including 20-year-old Bilal Abdelmouniim of Scarborough, 19-year-old Almira Birkan of North York and 20-year-old Naz Tokhi of Toronto.

TPS said Tokhi was taken into custody at their place of work following a search warrant.

Their charges range from robbery with a weapon, five counts of disguise with intent, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, among other similar offences. The three accused were all expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

