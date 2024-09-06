A man from Toronto is wanted and faces several firearm-related charges after police discovered weapons inside a North York storage locker.

In a news release, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Torbarrie Road and Jethro Road area, near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street, on Aug. 29.

Police discovered two firearms inside of a store locker that was set to be auctioned off. Authorities executed a search warrant and found a .25 automatic handgun, revolver, ammunition, several knives and replica firearms and rifles.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Panagioti Bozzo of Toronto.

He’s wanted on numerous firearm-related offences, including two counts of possessing restricted/prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, two counts of possessing a firearm without holding a licence and three counts of possessing a firearm obtained by crime, among other charges.

Bozzo is described as five feet five inches and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. His photo has been released.