Bennett, Hennessy named Canada’s flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris

Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy will be Canada’s flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 20-year-old Bennett from Parksville, B.C., won two gold medals and a silver at the pool.

Ottawa’s Hennessy, 39, claimed silver in para canoe Saturday and races again on Sunday’s final day of competition.

Canada’s 126-athlete team is trending towards one of its best medal hauls in recent Paralympic Games.

Swimmer Katarina Roxon and wheelchair basketball player Patrick Anderson carried the red Maple Leaf into the opening ceremonies.

Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., was Canada’s flag-bearer for Tokyo’s closing ceremonies three years ago. He won a gold medal in the 800 metres in Paris.