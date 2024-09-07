Canada’s Nate Riech takes Paralympic silver medal in 1,500 metres

Canada's Nate Riech
Canada's Nate Riech is seen here celebrating after winning the men's T38 1500-meters final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emilio Morenatti

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2024 1:45 pm.

Canada’s Nate Riech has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 29-year-old from Victoria was second in the men’s T58 1,500 metres.

Riech was the defending champion in the event after winning gold in Tokyo three years ago.

He finished just over two-tenths of a second back of the Tunisian winner and one hundredth of a second ahead of the Australian bronze medallist.

Riech is a two-time world champion in the distance.

He suffered a brain injury at age 10 when he was hit in the back of the head by a golf ball, which affected the right side of his body.

