Canadian para paddler Brianna Hennessy earns Paralympic silver medal
Posted September 7, 2024 8:05 am.
Canada’s para canoeist Brianna Hennessy has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.
The 39-year-old from Ottawa was second in the women’s 200-metre sprint in a canoe that has a support float and is propelled with a single-blade paddle.
Hennessy earned the first Paralympic medal of her career.
She finished just over a second behind gold medallist Emma Wiggs of Britain.
Hennessy was a silver medallist in the last three straight world championships in the event.
She suffered paralysis when she was struck by a car in Toronto in 2014 at the age of 30.