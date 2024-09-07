Canadian para paddler Brianna Hennessy earns Paralympic silver medal

Ottawa's Brianna Hennessy
Ottawa's Brianna Hennessy, seen above in 2022, will paddle for her first Paralympic medal in Paris beginning Friday. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2024 8:05 am.

Canada’s para canoeist Brianna Hennessy has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 39-year-old from Ottawa was second in the women’s 200-metre sprint in a canoe that has a support float and is propelled with a single-blade paddle.

Hennessy earned the first Paralympic medal of her career. 

She finished just over a second behind gold medallist Emma Wiggs of Britain.

Hennessy was a silver medallist in the last three straight world championships in the event.

She suffered paralysis when she was struck by a car in Toronto in 2014 at the age of 30.

