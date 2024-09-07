Canadian wheelchair racer Austin Smeenk wins Paralympic gold medal

Austin Smeenk of Oakville, Ont.
Austin Smeenk of Oakville, Ont., wins the men's T51 800 metres Saturday at the Paralympic Games in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated September 7, 2024 9:28 am.

Austin Smeenk rang the bell with gusto.

The Canadian wheelchair racer won the men’s T51 800 metres Saturday at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Track and field victors at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games rang a bell engraved with “Paris 2024” at Stade de France.

The bell will be installed in a tower at Notre Dame Cathedral when the iconic edifice is restored from a 2019 fire.

Smeenk coveted the rite after watching other Canadian athletes grab the rope for a satisfying clang.

“Fantastic,” the 27-year-old from Oakville, Ont., declared. 

“I’ve been looking forward to doing that since Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers did it about a month ago.”

Katzberg and Rogers won hammer throw gold at the Olympic Games. 

Smeenk produced Canada’s fifth Paralympic gold and eighth medal in track and field. 

Victoria’s Cody Fournie won a pair of sprint gold medals in T51 wheelchair racing and Brent Lakatos of Dorval., was a victor in the T53 800. 

Greg Stewart of Kamloops, B.C., defended his title in men’s F37 shot put. 

Long jumper Noah Vucsics and defending 1,500-metre champion Nate Reich were still to compete in Saturday evening’s track and field finale.

Smeenk set world records in both the 400 and 800 metres earlier this year, and followed up with the first Paralympic gold of his career. 

He’s a double medallist in Paris with a bronze in the 100 metres. The 400 wasn’t on the program.

The Canadian built a solid lead early in the 800 and began to pull away on the home stretch. 

Smeenk threw his arms in the air before the finish line and beat the surging Chaiwat Rattana of Thailand by two-tenths of a second.

“Don’t do that, other people and other athletes,” Smeenk said. “I’m sure the coaches will appreciate me saying that. I was ultra-confident that I had everybody beat, so that’s where that came from. 

“Pride comes before the fall and that could have been a real risky move. Don’t take risks that are unnecessary, especially at the Paralympic Games. Luckily I was on the winning side of that gamble.”

His fiancée Celine Trapnell was among over a dozen family members and friends at the stadium to cheer on Smeenk in his third Paralympic Games.

Smeenk was born with spastic paraplegia, which is a hereditary disease causing progressive stiffness and contraction in the lower limbs.

His power and efficiency gave him a slower arm turnover than many of his competitors in the final.

“I’ve actually been in a racing chair for 20 years. It’s been an evolution of technique and, if you’re going to be something, you might as well be efficient,” he stated.

“Learning to get top speed without doing top frequency has been an absolute development that’s been crucial to success in the longer distance races.”

The electromechanical engineering technology student at Fanshawe College in London, Ont., put those studies on hold to relocate to Victoria in 2022 and train at Athletics Canada’s West Hub with other Olympians and Paralympians.

Smeenk put his studies to work, however, as part of a team that designed his racing chair.

“Learning to think scientifically has been crucial in refining my racing chair to the level that it’s the lightest racing chair of all my competitors as well as one of the best racing chairs, I believe, at the Paralympics this year,” he said. 

“Smarter every day with the things that I’ve learned and applied that to the world of wheelchair racing as best I can.”

As for how much difference the chair made in winning gold, Smeenk said: “Is it the hockey stick or is the athlete? Is it the golf club or the person swinging it?’

“It all comes together and to put any specific fraction or percentage on that is near impossible,” he continued. “It’s the culmination of doing the work physically as well as getting the racing chair to the best it can be. 

“The sum of those two have led to the confidence I’ve had today to go and race to the best level I can.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

2h ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run
Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run overnight in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road area just after 11:30 p.m. last night...

2h ago

One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga. According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle...

10h ago

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

1h ago

Top Stories

Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?

The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election...

2h ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run
Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run overnight in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road area just after 11:30 p.m. last night...

2h ago

One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga. According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle...

10h ago

Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday

On Monday, federal public servants will return to the office a minimum of three days a week— if grudgingly. Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO

The TTC has appointed Greg Percy as its interim CEO. As Jazan Grewal reports, the announcement comes just days after longtime TTC CEO Rick Leary’s departure.

10h ago

3:36
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto

David Zura explains how box blocking results in worsening gridlock around the city.

11h ago

2:42
Singh hoping for NDP boost in two upcoming byelections after break from Liberals
Singh hoping for NDP boost in two upcoming byelections after break from Liberals

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh out campaigning in Montreal today ahead of two important byelections. As Glen McGregor reports, the party is trying to garner votes in an attempt to turn the traditional Liberal riding orange.

15h ago

2:22
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto
Katy Perry surprises fans in Toronto

A look at the movie getting all the buzz at TIFF and how Katy Perry surprised fans at a listening party in Toronto. 

15h ago

2:53
Gun control now a major issue in U.S. Presidential race
Gun control now a major issue in U.S. Presidential race

Gun control is now a major issue in the race for the White House. Julia Benbrook with how the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigns are responding to a deadly school shooting in Georgia.

15h ago

More Videos